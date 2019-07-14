SHO Suspended

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar police station on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

The CPO received a complaint that SHO Sadar police station Sub Inspector Waheed Shahid was a negligent officer, therefore, the CPO immediately suspended him and appointed Sub Inspector Hasan Siddique as new SHO Sadar police station, a spokesman of the police department said on Sunday.