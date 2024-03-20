MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Station House Officer (SHO) was suspended for conducting a faulty investigation of a minor's killing which failed to determine the cause of death.

The police source on Wednesday said that SHO Thana City Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Kamran Saif, was suspended whereas the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) has further marked inquiry of the child's death to Kot Addu Police Station.

It's important to note that a 12-year-old student of a local seminary named Muhammad Saeim was killed due to the explosion of a firecracker in his hand the other day.

Police Crime Scene Unit and forensic teams gathered evidence from place to initiate the probe. The seminary source claimed that the child was killed by the explosion of firecrackers in his hand.

The parents termed the death a murder case and held SHO responsible for misleading inquiry of the case.

DPO Hasnain Haider assured the heirs of providing justice without delay.