SHO suspended for misbehaving with violators of lockdown ban

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Station House Officer of Police Station Civil Lines Sallahuddin Qazi was suspended on Monday for mistreating citizens who violated the ban imposed under the province-wide lockdown.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police South Sharjeel Kharal suspended the SHO after his video of mistreating citizens went viral over social media, according to a statement.

The suspended officer has been directed to report to the headquarters. DIGP Sharjeel Kharal has directed all the police officers to behave respectfully with citizens.