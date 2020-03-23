UrduPoint.com
SHO Suspended For Misbehaving With Violators Of Lockdown Ban

Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:31 PM

SHO suspended for misbehaving with violators of lockdown ban

Station House Officer of Police Station Civil Lines Sallahuddin Qazi was suspended on Monday for mistreating citizens who violated the ban imposed under the province-wide lockdown

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Station House Officer of Police Station Civil Lines Sallahuddin Qazi was suspended on Monday for mistreating citizens who violated the ban imposed under the province-wide lockdown.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police South Sharjeel Kharal suspended the SHO after his video of mistreating citizens went viral over social media, according to a statement.

The suspended officer has been directed to report to the headquarters. DIGP Sharjeel Kharal has directed all the police officers to behave respectfully with citizens.

