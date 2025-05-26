SHO suspended for misconduct

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad took prompt action on a complaint of misconduct by suspending and removing SHO Muradpur Akram Shehbaz from his post. An inquiry into the matter has been ordered, to be led by DSP Saddar Muhammad Nouman.

According to a police spokesperson, a resident of Tibbi Arayan, Qaiser, had reported a theft incident by calling the police helpline (15). Instead of registering a case, SHO Akram Shehbaz allegedly tortured the citizen, accusing him of making a false call.

Taking strict notice of the incident, DPO Faisal Shahzad said, "The Primary duty of the police is to provide security to the public, violence or misbehavior is not acceptable under any circumstances. Officers who misbehave with citizens do not deserve any concession."

The DPO said that Sialkot police remains committed to serving the public and ensuring the safety of their lives and property. Immediate and effective action is taken against any injustice or misuse of power, he added.