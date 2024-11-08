SHO suspended for negligence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Lundianwala Station House Officer (SHO) was suspended over negligence in duty.

According to the police spokesperson here Friday, SHO Muzammal Cheema had arrested a record holder accused and allegedly released him after three days.

Taking notice, CPO Kamran Adil suspended the SHO and issued him a show cause notice.

Meanwhile, ASI Muhammad Yaqoob posted at Satiana police was also suspended for allegedly demanding bribe from a citizen.