SHO suspended for poor security arrangements in river areas

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Tanveer Ahmed Malik suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Seetpur Alamuddin Mughlani for ignoring security arrangements at different checkposts in river areas wherein an operation against dacoits is likely to commence, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the SHO, on the pretext of insufficient facilities, had ignored proper security arrangements at different checkposts including Kachi Laal, Pattan Sarki, Daultpur, Nasratpur, Gabbar Araen, and Shahpur.

The DPO deputed Nasir Hussain as the new SHO Seetpur police station. Data of owners of boats have also been prepared for comprehensive operations against the dacoits in the river areas. About 66 police officials from Alipur Circle are participating in the operation against the dacoits.

The hideouts will be destroyed. Similarly, the information of the persons who used to travel by boat will also be managed in order to make the operation successful.