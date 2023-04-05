Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

SHO Suspended For Torturing Citizen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 11:40 AM

SHO suspended for torturing citizen

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The station house officer (SHO) of City Police station was suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered into the matter of the alleged torture on a citizen at free flour distribution point.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has taken immediate notice of the incident and suspended City Police Station SHO Syed Qamar.

Moreover, Sub-Inspector Malik Sajid from police lines has been appointed as the new SHO of the City Police Station.

It is worth to be mentioned here that a citizen was allegedly tortured by the SHO at a free flour distribution point here at Govt Higher Secondary school No-4 on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From Government Flour

Recent Stories

ADB vows to support Pakistan's economic recovery, ..

ADB vows to support Pakistan's economic recovery, development plans

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on ne ..

Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on new appointments

10 hours ago
 Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recogni ..

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.