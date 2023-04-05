SHO suspended for torturing citizen

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The station house officer (SHO) of City Police station was suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered into the matter of the alleged torture on a citizen at free flour distribution point.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has taken immediate notice of the incident and suspended City Police Station SHO Syed Qamar.

Moreover, Sub-Inspector Malik Sajid from police lines has been appointed as the new SHO of the City Police Station.

It is worth to be mentioned here that a citizen was allegedly tortured by the SHO at a free flour distribution point here at Govt Higher Secondary school No-4 on Tuesday.