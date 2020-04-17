SHO suspended in Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Suhail Ch on Friday suspended a SHO over poor performance and transferred three others

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) -:City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Suhail Ch on Friday suspended a SHO over poor performance and transferred three others.

According to official sources here today, SHO Rail Bazaar, Inspector Syed Ashfaq was suspended over poor performance.

SHO Gulberg Inspector Rizwan Qadir was transferred and posted as SHO Rail Bazaar, SI Mazhar Irfan from police lines to SHO Civil Lines, SHO Civil Lines SI Umar Sarfraz Warraich was transferred and posted as SHO Gulberg, sources added.