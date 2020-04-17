UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHO Suspended In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:25 PM

SHO suspended in Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Suhail Ch on Friday suspended a SHO over poor performance and transferred three others

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) -:City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Suhail Ch on Friday suspended a SHO over poor performance and transferred three others.

According to official sources here today, SHO Rail Bazaar, Inspector Syed Ashfaq was suspended over poor performance.

SHO Gulberg Inspector Rizwan Qadir was transferred and posted as SHO Rail Bazaar, SI Mazhar Irfan from police lines to SHO Civil Lines, SHO Civil Lines SI Umar Sarfraz Warraich was transferred and posted as SHO Gulberg, sources added.

Related Topics

Police Poor Gulberg From

Recent Stories

Taliban Boosting Activities in Afghanistan's North ..

4 minutes ago

Webinar on Kashmir recommends steps to avoid ignor ..

3 minutes ago

River Kabul continues to flow in high flood

4 minutes ago

Millions in Southern Africa Face Hunger Due to COV ..

5 minutes ago

South Korea Records Highest Surge in Unemployment ..

5 minutes ago

NADRA to hold biometric verification for receiving ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.