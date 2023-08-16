Open Menu

SHO Suspended On Death Of Accused In Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Wednesday taking notice of the death of an accused in alleged police custody suspended SHO Machni Gate and ordered an inquiry.

The CCPO said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and assured justice to the relatives of the deceased.

Earlier, the relatives of the deceased accused including women and children put the dead body on the GT road under Suripul and blocked it for traffic.

They said that the Machni gate police picked up the deceased along with his brother from his village on Saturday night and allegedly tortured him to death in police custody which was evident from the signs of violence on the body, they added.

The family members of the victim refused to unblock the road, however on the directives of CCPO, a police team negotiated with the protesters and convinced them to bury the dead body and end the protest.

On the assurance of the police, the protesters dispersed peacefully and unblocked the road.

