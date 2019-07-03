UrduPoint.com
SHO Suspended On Recommendation Of Police Accountability Unit

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Of Industrial Area police station on the recommendation of police accountability unit.

IGP Islamabad received complaints that SHO Industrial Area Police Station Inspector Abdul Ghafoor was misusing his authority following which he marked inquiry to Accountability unit of Islamabad police.

This unit proceeded, reviewed all the documents as well other proofs and finally termed him guilty.

Following the recommendation of Police Accountability Unit, the IGP suspended the SHO Inspector Abdul Ghafoor and directed DIG (Operations) for further disciplinary action against him.

IGP Islamabad has said accountability process in Islamabad police would remain continue. He said those involved in dereliction of duties would have to face disciplinary action and others showing good performance would be rewarded.

