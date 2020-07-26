SHO suspended over abuse of power

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) and Muharrar of Mamonkanjan police station were suspended on charges of abuse of power and detaining citizens illegally.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja yesterday visited Mamonkanjan police station and found 9 citizens detained in the lockup illegally.

Taking serious notice of illegally detention, the RPO immediately suspended SHO MamonkanjanSub-Inspector Khalid Kalyar. The RPO also suspended Muharrar head constable Mazhar overnot maintaining and completing record of the police station.