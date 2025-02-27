SHO Suspended Over Abuse Of Powers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Roshanwala police station on the charge of abuse of powers.
Police said here on Thursday that RPO Zeeshan Asghar received complaints against SHO Roshanwala Sub Inspector Muhammad Waseem that he was indulged in abuse of powers whereas his performance was also not up to the mark.
Hence, taking serious notice, the RPO suspended him while further departmental action against him was under progress, spokesman added.
