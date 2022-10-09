SHO suspended over allegations of torture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) Irshad of Karachi Company police station on Saturday was suspended for allegedly torturing a person in custody.

According to police, the decision was taken on the directives of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and he also directed to conduct a fair inquiry about the custodial torture. It is to mention that a lawyer had accused SHO of inflicting custodial torture on a person.

"Strict action will be taken if found guilty; law enforcers found to be involved in any illegal activity will not be tolerated," the police said.

Earlier, the police said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the incident and ordered the Saddar superintendent of police to conduct a transparent inquiry and submit a report under the supervision of the senior superintendent of police (operations).

There is no room for violence in police custody, the IGP said.