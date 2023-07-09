Open Menu

SHO Suspended Over Complaint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

SHO suspended over complaint

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent Police Operations has suspended Station House Officer Shaheed Abdul Khaliq PS, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

"Inspector Police Sana Ullah of District Police Quetta presently posted as Station House Officer, Police Station Shaheed Abdul Khalique is hereby placed under suspension on account of complaint basis with immediate effect until further," notification issued by the office of SSP Operations read.

The Officer of District Police Quetta is directed to report to Police Lines (Headquarters) immediately, it further added.

