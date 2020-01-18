SHO suspended over corruption

Station House Officer (SHO) Dijkot police station was suspended on charge of abuse of power and corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) Dijkot police station was suspended on charge of abuse of power and corruption.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry received a complaint that Inspector Muhammad Asim was taking illegal gratification for release of drug-pushers.

The CPO suspended the SHO Dijkot and directed him to report to Police Lines immediately, and appointed Sub-Inspector Rae Farooq as SHO Dijkot.