SHO Suspended Over Fake FIR
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Faisal Shehzad on Thursday suspended
SHO Headmirala police station over misuse of powers and registration
of a fake FIR.
According to DPO office sources, the action was taken by the DPO
over complaints against SHO Headmirala Inspector Ehsan Elahi.
He said the police department would not tolerate an negligence regarding
professional work, and departmental inquiry would be held to take necessary
action.
