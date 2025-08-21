Open Menu

SHO Suspended Over Fake FIR

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM

SHO suspended over fake FIR

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Faisal Shehzad on Thursday suspended

SHO Headmirala police station over misuse of powers and registration

of a fake FIR.

According to DPO office sources, the action was taken by the DPO

over complaints against SHO Headmirala Inspector Ehsan Elahi.

He said the police department would not tolerate an negligence regarding

professional work, and departmental inquiry would be held to take necessary

action.

