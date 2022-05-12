UrduPoint.com

SHO Suspended Over Negligence

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 02:08 PM

SHO suspended over negligence

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood suspended a station house officer (SHO) Sammundri city police over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood suspended a station house officer (SHO) Sammundri city police over negligence.

A police spokesperson Thursday said that the RPO took stern notice of firing incident and murder of a villager, Saeed Aslam, in courtyard of the tehsil court Samundri and suspendSHO Kashif Imran.

The RPO also directed the CPO to hold an inquiry about carrying weapons in the tehsil court.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Samundri Court

Recent Stories

The 1997 chess game that thrust AI into the spotli ..

The 1997 chess game that thrust AI into the spotlight

2 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated

Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated

4 minutes ago
 PM terms Pakistan's nurses a 'proud chapter' of co ..

PM terms Pakistan's nurses a 'proud chapter' of country's history

4 minutes ago
 With Russians gone, French Riviera woos other big ..

With Russians gone, French Riviera woos other big spenders

4 minutes ago
 The United States And Pakistan Launch An Initiativ ..

The United States And Pakistan Launch An Initiative To Strengthen Higher Educati ..

25 minutes ago
 US eyes trade deal-lite as Southeast Asian leaders ..

US eyes trade deal-lite as Southeast Asian leaders gather

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.