SHO suspended over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood suspended a station house officer (SHO) Sammundri city police over negligence.

A police spokesperson Thursday said that the RPO took stern notice of firing incident and murder of a villager, Saeed Aslam, in courtyard of the tehsil court Samundri and suspendSHO Kashif Imran.

The RPO also directed the CPO to hold an inquiry about carrying weapons in the tehsil court.