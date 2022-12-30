SHO suspended over negligence

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Samanabad police station on charge of negligence when a young motorcyclist received severe injuries at his neck due to string of a stray kite in his jurisdiction.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that 22-year-old Amad was going on a motorcycle when string of a stray kite entangled in his neck and cut it near Tariq Chowk in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue 1122 immediately shifted the injured to hospital where the doctors provided him treatment and now his condition was stated out of danger.

Taking serious notice of this incident, CPO immediately suspended SHO Samanabad Hammad Yousuf on charge of his negligence and directed SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and submit its report, he added.