SHO Suspended Over Negligence

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

SHO suspended over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Azhar Akram has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Sitiana on the charge of negligence and delinquency in the duty.

Police Saturday said the CPO received complaint that some guests resorted to jubilation firing during a wedding ceremony in Chak No.

229-GB and a stray bullet hit a eunuch Nausher which injured him seriously.

The SHO Sitiana failed to control the firing incident and arrest the culprits.

Taking serious notice of the incident, the CPO suspended SHO Sitiana Waseem Aslam and directed him to report to Police Lines.

