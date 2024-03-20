SHO suspended over poor investigations of murder case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider suspended Station House Officer (SHO) City Chowk Sarwar Shaheed over poor investigation in teenager’s murder case on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a 13-year old boy Muhammad Saim was murdered near Jamia Asharfia Fakhria Madrisa in premises of City Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station in which the police closed the case, terming the death caused by fireworks blast. The heirs staged protest demonstration against the murder of youngster and block the road.

Taking action on the incident, the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider ordered the inquiry into the incident.

In initial interrogation, the uncle of the deceased boy namely Naveed Ahmed informed that his nephew went to Jamia Asharafia Fakhria Madrisa and din not returned home after almost an hour.

He said that accompanied by some of his friends he went to search the boy and they found Maaz Jehanzaib, Fakhar-Ul-Mulk along with their three unidentified fellows brutally beating Muhammad Saim. All of a sudden, the accused Maaz Jehanzaib shot at Saim’s face and others were also tortured before they fled away from the scene.

The complainant informed police that in the meantime, Qari Muhammad Yousaf, Jehanzaib Ashraf and Ali Zaib destroyed the evidence from the crime scene.

He said that he brought his nephew to the hospital but he succumbed to injuries in the way.

The DPO suspended SHO Kamran Saif and a case was registered against Maaz Jehanzaib, Fakhar-Ul-Mulk, Jehanzaib Ashraf, Qari Muhammad Yousaf, Ali Zaib, Aorangzaib Ashraf, Junaid Ashraf and three unknown outlaws.

APP/shn/thh

1700 hrs