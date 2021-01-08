SHO suspended over poor performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry suspended a station house officer (SHO) over negligence and poor performance.

According to a police spokesperson, the CPO during a meeting reviewed performanceand suspended SHO Lundianwala Javed Iqbal and posted Rai Farooq as new SHO.