SHO Suspended Over Poor Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:00 PM
City Police Officer Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry suspended a station house officer (SHO) over negligence and poor performance
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry suspended a station house officer (SHO) over negligence and poor performance.
According to a police spokesperson, the CPO during a meeting reviewed performanceand suspended SHO Lundianwala Javed Iqbal and posted Rai Farooq as new SHO.