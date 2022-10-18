SHO suspended over poor performance

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday suspended the station house officer (SHO) Shah Faisal and issued orders for his demotion

Departmental action has been taken against Sub-Inspector Manzoor Arain for his poor performance as SHO in the area, including his failure in controlling the menace of drugs and other crimes, according to spokesperson of Karachi Police.

Karachi Police chief has formed secret teams to monitor the performance of SHOs posted in the city.

The SHO Shah Faisal had received confirmed reports regarding the presence of drug dealers and drug business near the railway line and incidents of robbery near the tracks but no serious measures were taken by the said officer.

The city police chief was personally monitoring the performance of the SHOs posted in the city, the spokesperson added.

Strict departmental action will be taken against the SHOs with poor performance and those who do not take serious measures to control street crimes.