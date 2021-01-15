UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHO Suspended Over Poor Performance In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:35 PM

SHO suspended over poor performance in faisalabad

City Police Officer Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry suspended a station house officer (SHO) over negligence and poor performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry suspended a station house officer (SHO) over negligence and poor performance.

According to a police spokesperson, the CPO during a meeting reviewed performanceand suspended Qaisar Mukhtar who was posted SHO Lundianwala police.

Related Topics

Police Poor

Recent Stories

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 minute ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

9 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

43 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

11 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.