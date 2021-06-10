SHO suspended over poor performance in faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhary has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Batala Colony over poor performance and abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhary has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Batala Colony over poor performance and abuse of powers.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that the CPO during a meeting received complaints against SHO Batala Colony Sufiyan Buttar that his performance was poor while he was also indulged in abuse of powers.

The CPO suspended SHO Sufiyan Buttar and appointed Incharge Investigation Khawaja Imran Mannan as additional SHO Batala Colony police station.

The CPO also ordered an inquiry against Sufiyan Buttar and further action would be taken on receipt of inquiry report, spokesman added.