SHO suspended over power abuse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :On the orders of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, SHO Police Station Sabzazaar Sub Inspector Saghir Maitla has been suspended and closed to Line for abuse of powers and misbehavior with a citizen.

A citizen Shehzad Cheema had appeared before the CCPO Lahore against the SHO with written application and told that SHO PS Sabzazaar rushed at his house illegally and detained him in police station unlawfully with threats of life.

The CCPO took immediate notice of the complaint and marked an inquiry to the DIG Investigation to probe into the matter. The SHO was found guilty as the allegations were proved true against him.

On the recommendations of inquiry report, Fayyaz Ahmad Dev issued orders to immediately suspend the SHO and close to line. He further directed the concerned to initiate further departmental inquiry against sub inspector Saghir Maitala.