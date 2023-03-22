SHO suspended over violation of SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari on Tuesday suspended a station house officer (SHO) Shershah Manzoor Hussain Khosa for violating standard operating procedure (SOP).

According to a spokesman for Keamari Police, the policemen on patrolling were not wearing bulletproof vests.

Patrolling with four personnel on two motorcycles as per SOP was also not implemented.