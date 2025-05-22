SHO suspended,SI, constable arrested over torture on shopkeeper

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Station House Officer (SHO) of Thana City was suspended, while a sub-inspector and a constable were arrested after being booked for torturing a shopkeeper in custody.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Afzal took action following confirmation that the shopkeeper, Mohammad Rehman, had been subjected to physical torture after being stripped inside the lockup.

The DPO responded to reports of unlawful detention and abuse of authority, in which the arrested officers — Sub-Inspector Asif and Constable Babar — were also accused of taking bribes.

According to initial findings, the sub-inspector allegedly humiliated the shopkeeper by forcing him to bow and recorded a video of the act, which was later sent to the victim’s family.

A high-level inquiry has been launched to probe all aspects of the incident and determine the full extent of the police misconduct.