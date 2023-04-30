UrduPoint.com

SHO Swat Police Station Honored With Certificate Of Dutifulness, Honesty

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SHO Swat Police Station honored with certificate of dutifulness, honesty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Ghandapur on Sunday honored SHO Police Station of Crime Terrorism Department Swat who set up an example of dutifulness and honesty.

According to detail, the SHO Police Station of Crime and Terrorism Ikramullah Khan while setting up an example of dutifulness and honesty and returned a packet worth Rs. 2.5 million to the authorities on which the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced top police award and honor for SHO for setting an example of honesty.

The SHO honestly made KP Police proud, the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in his official remarks.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Police Station Sunday Top Million

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President& ..

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President&#039;s Cup

1 hour ago
 MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital ..

MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital transformation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.