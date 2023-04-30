SHO Swat Police Station honored with certificate of dutifulness, honesty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Ghandapur on Sunday honored SHO Police Station of Crime Terrorism Department Swat who set up an example of dutifulness and honesty.

According to detail, the SHO Police Station of Crime and Terrorism Ikramullah Khan while setting up an example of dutifulness and honesty and returned a packet worth Rs. 2.5 million to the authorities on which the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced top police award and honor for SHO for setting an example of honesty.

The SHO honestly made KP Police proud, the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in his official remarks.