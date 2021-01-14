UrduPoint.com
SHO Teri among 12 policemen terminated, 60 recommended for departmental action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Kohat, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema in the light of an inquiry conducted into the negligence of Karak police in averting an incident of a Hindu temple burning in Teri area by some local people, has terminated services of SHO Teri along with 11 other police officials and sought departmental action against 60 others.

Following the burning of a Hindu Samadhi by some local people, DIG Kohat had directed SSP Investigation Karak, Zahir Shah Khan, to conduct an inquiry into police slackness and not taking action to stop people from burning and damaging the temple in Teri, Karak.

The SSP Investigation had been given one week time to present a factual report on the incident and negligence of police to avert the incident.

In the light of the inquiry report, the DIG Kohat, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema while taking stern action terminated the services of SHO Teri Rehmat Ullah Wazir, Assistant Sub-Inspector Teri, Mujeebur Rehman, HC Javed Hussain, Constables Ali Faisal, Noor Zada, Wajid Khan, Rashid Minhas, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Iqbal, Rab Nawaz, Waqas and Amanullah.

On the directives of DIG, one year term of 33 other police officials was exempted from their service as punishment over failing to stop the mob from inflicting damage to the Hindu Samadhi.

Moreover, a letter has been written to the office of Commandant FRP for taking departmental action against 27 other police officials for their inactive role to avert the sad incident.

