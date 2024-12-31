SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 10:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Thikriwala police station on charge of negligence, lethargy and delinquency.

