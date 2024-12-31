SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Thikriwala police station on charge of negligence, lethargy and delinquency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Thikriwala police station on charge of negligence, lethargy and delinquency.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the RPO received complaint that SHO Thikriwala Sub Inspector (SI) Shahid Awan indulged in negligence and lethargic attitude as he often failed to reach at crime spot.

Therefore, the RPO took serious notice and suspended the SHO while further departmental action against him was under progress, he added.