UrduPoint.com

SHO, Three Constables Injured In Lakki Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 09:10 PM

SHO, three constables injured in Lakki attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Station Head Officer (SHO) Lakki Police Station and three constables on Sunday sustained bullet injuries when they were hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during patrolling.

According to Lakki Marwat police, SHO Abdur Raziq accompanied by three constables was on patrolling duty when their vehicle was targeted with explosives near Saeed Khel graveyard. The injured constables were identified as Imdadullah, Abdul Hameed and Rafiq.

Police teams and Rescue1122 staff reached the spot and shifted the injured to City Hospital where two constables were admitted in the hospital, reported to be in critical condition.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to investigate the incident after registering a case against unknown attackers.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Vehicle Lakki Marwat Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

1 hour ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.