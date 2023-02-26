SHO, three constables injured in Lakki attack

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Station Head Officer (SHO) Lakki Police Station and three constables on Sunday sustained bullet injuries when they were hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during patrolling.

According to Lakki Marwat police, SHO Abdur Raziq accompanied by three constables was on patrolling duty when their vehicle was targeted with explosives near Saeed Khel graveyard. The injured constables were identified as Imdadullah, Abdul Hameed and Rafiq.

Police teams and Rescue1122 staff reached the spot and shifted the injured to City Hospital where two constables were admitted in the hospital, reported to be in critical condition.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to investigate the incident after registering a case against unknown attackers.