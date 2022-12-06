UrduPoint.com

SHO Wah Saddar Demoted Suspended Over Corruption Chargers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 11:19 PM

The City Police officer Shahzad Nadeem Boukhari on Tuesday suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Wah Saddar Police station, demoted him to a lower rank and directed him to report to district Police lines with immediate effect after he was found guilty of corruption, misuse of power and poor performance

According to spokesman of the district Police, Sub Inspector Muhammad Afzal was found guilty in a departmental inquiry on the charges of corruption, misuse of power and poor performance and subsequently, he was suspended, demoted to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and directed to report to district Police lines with immediate effect.

