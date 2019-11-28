UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Dastgir Assumes Charge As New IGP Punjab

Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:44 PM

Shoaib Dastgir assumes charge as new IGP Punjab

Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir took charge of his post at the Central Police Office here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir took charge of his post at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that the charge of IGP Punjab office was not any symbol of power but the name of responsibility of service and protection of the public.

He promised that the system of punishment and reward would be made more effective by ensuring professionalism and observation of merit in the department. He said that good officers would be encouraged, who ensure the best service delivery to the public and negligent and carelessness officers or officials who misuse their power would be held accountable strictly.

The IGP responded to queries of the media said that the concept of state of Madina could not be met in a day or two. Basically, it is the concept of a welfare state where equal implementation of law and protection of citizens, he said adding that justice would be done to all and the Punjab Police would adopt the guideline for its line of action.

He said that policing was a permanent journey in which changes and new trends are being incorporated according to the time and situation. He promised that smart community policing would be continued while keeping in view the contemporary needs.

He said that the media should also compare the available resources, issues with performance while holding police accountable.

The IGP Punjab also held his first meeting with officers of Central Police Office and issued directions regarding fulfillment of professional tasks. He stressed that focus should be on projects like police Khidmat Markaz and the Front Desks and also their effective monitoring should be ensured. He said swift action should be taken through internal accountability against those officials who would be found guilty of misusing their powers, as the public opinion about police could only be changed by showing positive performance and making the department stronger.

All Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, DIGs, AIGs with other senior officers of Central Police Office were present.

More Stories From Pakistan

