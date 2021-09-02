UrduPoint.com

Shoaib Iqbal For Early Completion Of Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:34 PM

Secretary Planning and Development Department South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed Thursday chaired a meeting of the Planning and Development Department and discussed the implementation of the Annual Development Programme for the year 2021-22

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Planning and Development Department South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed Thursday chaired a meeting of the Planning and Development Department and discussed the implementation of the Annual Development Programme for the year 2021-22.

Officers of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Local Government and Community Development Department, Cholistan Development Authority and Bahawalpur Development Authority among others participated. The meeting was told that 94 per cent of schemes have been approved while the approval of the remaining schemes was in process.

Shoaib Iqbal Syed said that the tender process should be completed on proper time so the work on development projects could be started at the earliest.

The portal SMDP should be updated on a daily basis. He said that effective steps should be taken for the utilization of the historic budget of Rs 189 billion that was earmarked for the development of South Punjab, so the people can get benefit from them.

These development schemes would help in bringing South Punjab at par with other parts of the province.

