UrduPoint.com

Shoaib Khan Assumes Charge As DG PFA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Shoaib Khan assumes charge as DG PFA

New Director General of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Shoaib Khan Jadoon, took over the charge of his office on Friday. He belongs to the 34th Common of Pakistan Administrative Services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :New Director General of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Shoaib Khan Jadoon, took over the charge of his office on Friday. He belongs to the 34th Common of Pakistan Administrative Services.

Before his posting as a DG PFA, he was working as Additional Secretary Punjab Food Department.

He said in a statement that the utmost priority was to have functional food safety teams in order to ensure the provision of hygienic and quality food across the province. He vowed to make a comprehensive policy and system to eliminate food adulteration in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab

Recent Stories

Susta Bazaars to be set up in Ramzan across Baloch ..

Susta Bazaars to be set up in Ramzan across Balochistan to facilitate people: Fa ..

2 minutes ago
 Privatisation Commission inks sale accord of Heavy ..

Privatisation Commission inks sale accord of Heavy Electric Complex with IMS

4 minutes ago
 Govt Islamia College wins Jashan-e-Baharan basketb ..

Govt Islamia College wins Jashan-e-Baharan basketball girls' tournament

4 minutes ago
 UN Says No Indication Its Vehicles Misused in Ukra ..

UN Says No Indication Its Vehicles Misused in Ukraine - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 Russia, Madagascar Sign Agreement on Military Coop ..

Russia, Madagascar Sign Agreement on Military Cooperation

4 minutes ago
 QAU organizes seminar on 'Islamophobia: A Politica ..

QAU organizes seminar on 'Islamophobia: A Political Dividend in India'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.