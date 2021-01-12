Shoaib Malik assumes charge as Municipal Commissioner district East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Shoaib Malik has taken over charge as the Municipal Commissioner, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East - Karachi.

After taking charge, the MC East directed the employees to ensuring their biometric system, said a statement on Tuesday.

Shoaib Malik will also presided over a meeting of the officials concerned on January 12, 2021, to discuss the matters related development of the district East.