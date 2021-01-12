UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Malik Assumes Charge As Municipal Commissioner District East

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Shoaib Malik assumes charge as Municipal Commissioner district East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Shoaib Malik has taken over charge as the Municipal Commissioner, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East - Karachi.

After taking charge, the MC East directed the employees to ensuring their biometric system, said a statement on Tuesday.

Shoaib Malik will also presided over a meeting of the officials concerned on January 12, 2021, to discuss the matters related development of the district East.

Related Topics

Karachi Shoaib Malik January

Recent Stories

Vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Perfo ..

7 minutes ago

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

31 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.