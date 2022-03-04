UrduPoint.com

Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Drop First Look Of 'The Mirza Malik Show'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza drop first look of 'The Mirza Malik Show'

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Shoaib Malik, former captain and renowned player of Pakistan cricket team, has released the first photo teaser of his upcoming show with Sania Mirza, his wife, a well known athlete in her own right.

Both star athletes, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, are all set to enter the entertainment industry by co-hosting the variety show called 'The Mirza-Malik Show'.

Malik shared this news through his official Instagram account this week. The Pakistani all-rounder also shared his joy of working with his wife Sania Mirza on this upcoming project.

'The Mirza Malik Show' will be released on Urduflix, first urdu OTT platform in Pakistan. Sania Mirza who is a renowned tennis player will share the screen as host with his husband.

Earlier, both athletes had announced about their upcoming project in a press conference in Dubai.

"I am very excited for this new project. We have always been connected with the media industry but were on the other side so now it feels exciting to switch the sides and come up in front. It would be a lot of fun", Sania Mirza expressed while talking to a private media outlet during press conference.

"Fun, enjoyment, and entertainment are the main ingredients in this show. We will try to show people a different side of us and of the guests", the tennis star added.

While on the other side former captain of Karachi Kings Shoaib Malik has also revealed that he is eagerly waiting to experience this new thrilling opportunity.

"Looking forward to 'The Mirza Malik Show' with Sania Mirza on UrduFlix", Malik stated along with a photo poster of the show over his Instagram account.

