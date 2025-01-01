(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday has been told that the passport of PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen was blocked due to technical errors.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case against the blockage of Shoaib Shaheen’s passport.

The court in its order said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and immigration officials had told the bench that there were some technical errors regarding the passport of PTI leader which had been addressed. The FIA said that it has no connection with the inactive of the travel document.

The report said that now there was no hindrance in travel of the PTI leader as his passport has been activated.

However, the court is keeping the petition pending till January 13, on the request of the petitioner.