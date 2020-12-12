UrduPoint.com
Shoe Factory Catches Fire

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Shoe factory catches fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Plastic dana (granule) and related items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a shoe factory situated in a three-storey building at Timber Market, Ravi Road, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, seven vehicles and 25 rescuers reached the spot and started rescue operation. They succeeded in controlling the fire after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported. The cause behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

More Stories From Pakistan

