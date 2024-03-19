Shoe Factory Catches Fire In Sheikhupura
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A fire was broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Sheikhupura district with no loss of life reported on Tuesday.
According to rescue 1122, fire tender was called right after the incident to extinguish the fire, said a private news channel.
The blaze of the fire quickly spread throughout the factory, resulting in significant financial losses amounting to millions of rupees. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, however three fire tenders were busy to overcome the situation.
APP/ssh
