Open Menu

Shoe Factory Catches Fire In Sheikhupura

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Shoe factory catches fire in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A fire was broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Sheikhupura district with no loss of life reported on Tuesday.

According to rescue 1122, fire tender was called right after the incident to extinguish the fire, said a private news channel.

The blaze of the fire quickly spread throughout the factory, resulting in significant financial losses amounting to millions of rupees. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, however three fire tenders were busy to overcome the situation.

APP/ssh

Related Topics

Fire Sheikhupura Rescue 1122 Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

27 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

2 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

4 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

4 hours ago
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan