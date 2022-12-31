UrduPoint.com

Shoe Industry Has Great Potential To Grow In Pakistan: RCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Saturday said that the shoe manufacturing industry has great potential and the government must provide incentives to this sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Saturday said that the shoe manufacturing industry has great potential and the government must provide incentives to this sector.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the catwalk show at a local hotel, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that the Chamber platform was available to bring local brands forward. "Footwear contributes less than one percent to Pakistan's global exports. However, despite of low contribution to the international footwear market, Pakistan is the seventh largest producer, manufacturing more than 2.

0 per cent of all footwear produced worldwide." The RCCI President said shoe manufacturing was a significant part of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He informed that Pakistan exported footwear to more than 60 countries on five continents and recently registered a high growth rate. Saqib further added that the government should focus on sectors that require minimum infrastructure and investment.

Later, motorcycles, mobile phones and other prizes were distributed during the ceremony. Representatives of shoe market association were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Mobile Hotel Rawalpindi Chamber Market Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Kohat Football League begins

DC Kohat Football League begins

10 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi on enmity

One killed in Karachi on enmity

10 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Extends Temporary Rules for Leasin ..

Russian Cabinet Extends Temporary Rules for Leasing of Foreign Aircraft Until 20 ..

10 minutes ago
 Pragmatic steps taken for facilitation of people: ..

Pragmatic steps taken for facilitation of people: CM

20 minutes ago
 11 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

11 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.