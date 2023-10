SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Shoes worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes

when fire broke out in a shop at Allama Iqbal Chowk here on Tuesday.

The cause of fire was stated to be short circuiting.

Three fire tenders of Rescue-1122 took part in the fire extinguish operation

and doused fire after hectic efforts.