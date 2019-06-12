Shoes: 84% adult Pakistanis claim to have bought one or more pair of shoes in the past year

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 84% adult Pakistanis claim to have bought one or more pair of shoes in the past year

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 84% adult Pakistanis claim to have bought one or more pair of shoes in the past year.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In the past year, how many pairs of shoes have you bought for yourself?” In response, 43% said one, 24% said two, 8% said three, 4% said four, 5% said more than four, and 14% said none.

2% said that they did not know or wish to respond. This poll signifies that a very large market for new and second-hand shoes exists in Pakistan. Given that there are 100 million adults in Pakistan, the poll suggests that at least 120 million pairs of shoes were sold in the last year alone.