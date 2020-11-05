UrduPoint.com
Shoes Godown Gutted At Timber Market Ravi Road Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

Shoes and other related items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a godown at Timber Market, Ravi road here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Shoes and other related items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a godown at Timber Market, Ravi road here on Thursday.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. The firefighters controlled the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported. Cause behind the fire could not be ascertained, said Rescue 1122 spokesman.

More Stories From Pakistan

