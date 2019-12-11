Shoora Hamdard holds discussion on environmental changes

Shoora Hamdard Peshawar under the aegis of Hamdard Foundation here Wednesday held a discussion titled 'We and Environmental Changes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Shoora Hamdard Peshawar under the aegis of Hamdard Foundation here Wednesday held a discussion titled 'We and Environmental Changes'.

Professor Dr. Fakhar-ul-islam presided over the discussion while Professor. Dr. Saeed Anwar, Head Community Health Sciences Peshawar Medical College was the keynote speaker in the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saeed Anwar said each and every person living in the society should realize his importance to ensure cleanliness as it is our moral, social and religious responsibility.

He said that pollution is a factor that is leading to overall global warming besides increasing diseases and epidemics. He also stressed masses to play their due role and take steps in individual capacity and help control pollution.