UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoora Hamdard Holds Discussion On Environmental Changes

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:54 PM

Shoora Hamdard holds discussion on environmental changes

Shoora Hamdard Peshawar under the aegis of Hamdard Foundation here Wednesday held a discussion titled 'We and Environmental Changes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Shoora Hamdard Peshawar under the aegis of Hamdard Foundation here Wednesday held a discussion titled 'We and Environmental Changes'.

Professor Dr. Fakhar-ul-islam presided over the discussion while Professor. Dr. Saeed Anwar, Head Community Health Sciences Peshawar Medical College was the keynote speaker in the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saeed Anwar said each and every person living in the society should realize his importance to ensure cleanliness as it is our moral, social and religious responsibility.

He said that pollution is a factor that is leading to overall global warming besides increasing diseases and epidemics. He also stressed masses to play their due role and take steps in individual capacity and help control pollution.

Related Topics

Peshawar Moral

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

26 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

19 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

19 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

19 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

19 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.