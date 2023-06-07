Shooter held; weapon recovered

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested a shooter with recovered weapon from his possession during raid conducted here.

The accused reported to have involved in an attempt of murder, kidnap among many grave criminal activities.

Firing on the commoners for trivial issues was his usual practice, it was said.

DSP in a presser along with SHO of Bourewala police station, said the accused, Tasawar, resident of 455/EB got challenge for the police for the long time.

In addition, he was involved in activities of physical assault as well by arranging immoral meetings time to time. Earlier, he had injured official of Rescue 1122 by opening random fire. According to DSP, the offender got symbol of terror across the area, now facing investigation.