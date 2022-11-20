Shooter training session organized for jail police personnel

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :On the directives of Inspector General jail Sindh, Qazi Nazeer Ahmed, a shooter training session was organized for jail police personnel here on Sunday.

According to a press release, in first phase police men were motivated about loading bullets into SMG Rifle and pistol, later they were trained about loading and unloading weapon.

SP Central jail Mirpurkhas Irshad Ahmed Ring while talking to APP said that purpose of imparting shooter training was to enhance capacity building of police personnel in which complete practice was ensured to personnel from taking position to firing.

He said that capacity building of police personnel and make them familiar with advanced methods was also our top priority.