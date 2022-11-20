UrduPoint.com

Shooter Training Session Organized For Jail Police Personnel

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Shooter training session organized for jail police personnel

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :On the directives of Inspector General jail Sindh, Qazi Nazeer Ahmed, a shooter training session was organized for jail police personnel here on Sunday.

According to a press release, in first phase police men were motivated about loading bullets into SMG Rifle and pistol, later they were trained about loading and unloading weapon.

SP Central jail Mirpurkhas Irshad Ahmed Ring while talking to APP said that purpose of imparting shooter training was to enhance capacity building of police personnel in which complete practice was ensured to personnel from taking position to firing.

He said that capacity building of police personnel and make them familiar with advanced methods was also our top priority.

Related Topics

Sindh Firing Police Jail Sunday From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.