Shooting ball championship held in Matiari to promote youth engagement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Under the directives of Sindh Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, and Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, sports competitions were being organized across the province to promote healthy activities among the youth. As part of this initiative, a Shooting Ball Championship was held in Matiari district.

The event took place in village Khuda Bux Kaka, taluka Saeedabad, in which nine teams were competing, including Khuda Bux Kaka, Khuda Bux Kaka B, Tiger Club, Bakhar Jamali, Begu Kaka, Poto Gahohti, Ali Murad Jamali, Shehzad Jamali and Karo Kaka.

Players showcase exceptional talent, and spectators thoroughly enjoyed the matches.

The final match was a thrilling contest between Khuda Bux Kaka and Bakhar Jamali teams, with Bakhar Jamali emerging victorious. Cash prizes and trophies were awarded to the winners and runners-up.

Speaking at the event, Sports Officer Matiari Abdul Jaleel Halipoto emphasized that the sports and youth affairs department was organizing various sports events across Sindh to encourage youth participation in healthy activities and highlight their talents through sports.