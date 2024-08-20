Shooting ball matches held

In connection with Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations, shooting ball matches were played among six teams at Dijkot road sports complex here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) In connection with Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations, shooting ball matches were played among six teams at Dijkot road sports complex here on Tuesday.

The sports matches were arranged by the district sports department.

Shaheen shooting ball club Faisalabad beat Asgar shooting ball club Khurrianwala after neck to neck competition and secured first position.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif gave trophies to winning teams.