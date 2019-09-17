UrduPoint.com
Shooting For Film On Khilafat Movement To Begin In October

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:36 PM

Shooting for film on Khilafat Movement to begin in October

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Writer and director Tariq Mahmood has said that the shooting for a film on the Khilafat Movement titled "Gawah Rehna" will begin in October and if things go as planned it will be released in March 2020.

This he announced at a press conference in Karachi on Sunday.

The director said that the film will be released both in Pakistan and Turkey.The producer of the film "Gawah Rehna" Kashif Ismail said he belongs to a Kashmiri family he knows the significance of freedom.

